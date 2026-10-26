India's BCCL back into profit in Q2 of FY 2026-27

India's Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved net profit of INR 1.23 million ($13.09 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of INR 530 million ($5.58 million) in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, October 26.

The company reported total revenues of INR 41.42 billion ($436.23 million), a rise of 39 percent.

BCCL reported production of 7.22 million mt during the second quarter, a rise of 7.6 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.