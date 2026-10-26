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India's BCCL back into profit in Q2 of FY 2026-27

Monday, 26 October 2026 10:46:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India's Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of government-run Coal India Limited (CIL) achieved net profit of INR 1.23 million ($13.09 million) in second quarter (July-September) of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of INR 530 million ($5.58 million) in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, according to a company regulatory filing on Monday, October 26.

The company reported total revenues of INR 41.42 billion ($436.23 million), a rise of 39 percent.

BCCL reported production of 7.22 million mt during the second quarter, a rise of 7.6 percent over corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
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I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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