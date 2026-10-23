India's JSW Steel sees consolidate net profit rise 225% in Q2 FY 2026-27

India's JSW Steel Limited achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 53,590 million ($565.88 million) in the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2026-27, a rise of 225 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Friday, October 23.

The company reported total revenue of INR 544,860 million ($5.75 billion) for the given period, a rise of 20.7 percent year on year.

JSW Steel also reported its highest-ever consolidated crude steel production during the second quarter of 2026-27 at 7.27 million mt, a rise of five percent year on year. Consolidated steel sales were also the highest-ever during the quarter at 7.46 million mt, a rise of 13 percent year on year.

The company attributed the rise in production to the lighting up of the ramped-up blast furnace (BF) 3 at its Vijaranagar steel mill in southern India, which reached a 90 percent capacity utilization level.

In its operations in India, crude steel output was reported at 7.07 million mt, up five percent, with capacity utilization of domestic mills averaging at 88 percent.

Steel sales from its mills in India came to 7.27 million mt, a rise of 14 percent year on year, the company said.