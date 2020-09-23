Voestalpine starts new continuous caster in Donawitz

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 13:46:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it started up its new, fully-automated continuous caster in Donawitz with an investment of around €90 million and an annual production capacity of one million mt. The continuous caster will allow the group to further increase the quality of the steel grades which are used in the manufacture of highly advanced end products.

The new continuous caster CC4, replacing the existing facility which has been in service for over 40 years, allows the company to manufacture higher purity steels with optimal surface properties. The facility is designed to produce a wide portfolio of products, including rail steels, steels for seamless tubes and cold forming, and ball bearings and spring steels of “super clean” quality.

“The new continuous caster in Donawitz is an important step in strengthening our leading position in markets such as railway infrastructure which is continuing to experience stable development despite the difficult economic climate. At the same time, this investment constitutes a significant step in securing the Donawitz site for the years to come,” Herbert Eibensteiner, chairman of the management board of Voestalpine AG, said.