Austria’s Voestalpine chooses Primetals to supply new EAF at Linz

Monday, 15 January 2024 10:28:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it has chosen UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies for the supply of a 180-ton electric arc furnace to be built at its Linz site. The company had broken ground for the furnace in October last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH will be responsible for installing the electric arc furnace’s entire process equipment, including automation, power supply, capacitor bank, conveyor technology, heat recovery, dedusting, and monitoring their assembly and commissioning.

The furnace will have an annual production capacity of around 1.6 million mt of carbon-reduced steel and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.


