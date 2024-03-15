Austria’s Voestalpine to focus on high-tech steel grades for auto industry

Friday, 15 March 2024 14:45:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it plans to sell its high-performance metals subsidiary Buderus Edelstahl and restructure its auto parts division in Germany in a response to the economic downturn.

Accordingly, the company will focus on high-tech steel grade production and decrease its tool steel and engineering steel production.

Voestalpine has taken this step within the scope of its strategy of focusing the materials business on the highest quality spectrum and expanding the downstream business in promising global segments.

In addition, this sale and value loss will lead to a one-off decrease of around €90 million in the company’s EBITDA. Therefore, Voestalpine has downgraded its EBITDA guidance for this year to around €1.6 billion from around €1.7 billion.