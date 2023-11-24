Danieli to upgrade Voestalpine’s slab caster at Linz

Friday, 24 November 2023 13:45:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will install new hydraulic oscillators on Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine’s double-strand, vertical-curve slab caster in operation at its Linz plant.

The new hydraulic oscillators will feature a design that will allow the company to upgrade the caster without any compromise in terms of oscillation performances, with minimal mechanical modifications on the existing machine.

This new functionality will reduce the risk of sticking, resulting in better slab surface quality.

The slab caster with new oscillators is scheduled to be commenced by October 2024.

The revamped unit will be able to use the same oscillation parameters currently used for the continuous caster No. 8 slab caster, which has an annual capacity of 1.2 million mt, having been supplied by Danieli in 2017.