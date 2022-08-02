﻿
English
Voestalpine expands emission reduction goals

Tuesday, 02 August 2022
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG has announced that it has set new goals to reduce Scope 2 (energy-related) and Scope 3 (raw material/transport-related) emissions, in addition to greenhouse gas emissions from production.

Taking the year 2019 as its reference, the company plans a 30 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 25 percent reduction in Scope 3 emissions by 2029. The objectives apply not only to the steel-producing sites in Linz and Donawitz, but also the entire Voestalpine Group.

Meanwhile, Voestalpine will begin operating one electric arc furnace at each of the Linz and Donawitz sites in 2027. The company aims to achieve carbon-neutral production using hydrogen by 2050.


