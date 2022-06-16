﻿
Voestalpine delivers first carbon-reduced premium steel to customers

Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:15:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that the first greentec steel edition coils have left its Linz plant.

The company offers all flat steel products produced at its Steel Division with a reduced carbon footprint since the end of last year. Examples include electrical steel which is used in wind turbines, and high-tensile steels for lightweight automotive construction. Carbon emissions are reduced through adjustments to the manufacturing process such as partially replacing coke with a hydrogen-based reducing agent.

“A market for more environmentally friendly steel is currently emerging. We can meet this growing customer demand in the high-quality sector with our innovative greentec steel edition product solutions, while at the same time contributing to the global climate goals,” Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of Voestalpine, said.

In addition to optimizing the production process, Voestalpine is focusing on the use of renewable energy. The company generates around 70 percent of the electricity it consumes during steel production in Linz by using the gases which are a byproduct of the production process. The company’s remaining energy portfolio is being gradually converted to renewables.


