﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 47.9 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:33:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 942,256 mt, down 4.3 percent compared to November, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2020, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 47.9 percent year on year to 9.86 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

December (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

2020 (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

280,838

106.6

3,537,585

699.3

Cambodia

158,417

16

1,563,602

-7.9

Thailand

44,295

29.6

675,482

78.4

Philippines

64,288

8.5

556,803

95.2

Taiwan

38,953

637

293,613

43.6

Tags: Viet Nam  Southeast Asia  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat records successful performance in 2020
19  Jan

Vietnam’s steel imports decrease in Dec from Nov, scrap imports rise
19  Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel pipe sales expected to increase in 2021
14  Jan

Steel prices in Vietnam to hit four-year peak in 2021
08  Jan

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales exceed five million mt in 2020