Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 47.9 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:33:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 942,256 mt, down 4.3 percent compared to November, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In 2020, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 47.9 percent year on year to 9.86 million mt.

