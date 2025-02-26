Steel output and sales in Vietnam fall in January

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in January this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.3 million mt, decreasing by 7.9 percent month on month and down by 9.2 percent year on year, while the country’s steel product sales in the same month decreased by 11.2 percent compared to December last year and fell by 15.2 percent year on year to 2.06 million mt.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 38.9 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 36.2 percent year on year to 950,000 mt, while the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 919,000 mt, up by 26.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 20.7 percent year on year.