Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in H1 2025, exports decrease

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in June this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.76 million mt, increasing by 12.2 percent year on year and down by 1.3 percent month on month, while the country’s steel product sales in the same month decreased by 13.79 percent compared to May and rose by 5.1 percent year on year to 2.48 million mt.

In the January-June period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 9.7 percent year on year to 15.82 million mt, while the country’s steel sales rose by 10.2 percent year on year to 15.73 million mt.

Meanwhile, in June Vietnam’s exports of finished steel increased by 4.3 percent year on year to 931,365 mt, while in the first half the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 5.66 million mt, down by 13.0 percent year on year.