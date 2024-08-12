Steel output and sales of Vietnam rise in January-July

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in July this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.53 million mt, increasing by 2.59 percent month on month and up by 5.2 percent year on year, while the country’s steel product sales in the same month increased by 4.22 percent compared to June and rose by 13.1 percent year on year to 2.46 million mt.

In the January-July period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 9.4 percent year on year to 16.96 million mt, while the country’s steel sales rose by 14.3 percent year on year to 16.75 million mt.

Meanwhile, in June this year, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 17.04 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 34.03 percent year on year to 1.28 million mt, while the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 988,000 mt, down by 11.61 percent month on month and down by 1.83 percent year on year.