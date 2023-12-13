Vietnam’s steel output and sales continue to fall in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 15:53:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in November this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.45 million mt, increasing by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month and up by 34.3 percent compared to November 2022, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 13.1 percent compared to October and were up by 30.1 percent year on year to 2.53 million mt.

In the January-November period, steel production in Vietnam totaled 25.01 million mt, down by 7.8 percent, while steel sales in the country amounted to 23.70 million mt, decreasing by 5.6 percent, both compared to the first nine months of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in October, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 8.94 percent compared to the previous month and increased by 53.96 percent year on year to 1.28 million mt, while in the first 10 months the country’s finished steel product imports amounted to about 10.61 million mt, increasing by 8.61 percent year on year. In the given month, the country’s exports of finished steel increased by 5.06 percent month on month and rose by 71.47 percent year on year to 908,000 mt, while in the January-October period, Vietnam’s exports of finished steel amounted to 9.14 million mt, up by 30.74 percent year on year.