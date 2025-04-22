Vietnam’s steel output and sales rise in Q1

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in March this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.69 million mt, increasing by 25.3 percent compared to the previous month and up by 15.0 percent compared to March 2024, while the country’s steel product sales in the same month increased by 25.6 percent compared to February and rose by 26.4 percent year on year to 3.02 million mt.

In the January-March period, steel production in Vietnam increased by 5.7 percent year on year to 7.46 million mt, while the country’s steel sales rose by 12.2 percent year on year to 7.5 million mt.

Meanwhile, in February this year, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel increased by 64.1 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 33.8 percent year on year to 1.56 million mt, while the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 828,000 mt, down by 9.8 percent month on month and down by 16.7 percent year on year.