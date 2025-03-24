 |  Login 
Vietnam’s steel output falls in January-February, sales increase

Monday, 24 March 2025 11:43:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), in February this year finished steel production in Vietnam totaled 2.15 million mt, decreasing by 6.25 percent compared to the previous month and almost stable compared to February 2024, while steel product sales in the country in the same month increased by 16.63 percent compared to January and were up by 29.8 percent year on year to 2.4 million mt.

In the January-February period, steel production in Vietnam decreased by 5.2 percent year on year to 4.45 million mt, while steel sales in the country rose by 4.6 percent year on year to 4.48 million mt.

Meanwhile, in January this year, Vietnam’s imports of finished steel decreased by 38.89 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 36.18 percent year on year to 950,000 mt, while the country’s exports of finished steel totaled 919,000 mt, up by 26.48 percent month on month and down by 20.7 percent year on year.


