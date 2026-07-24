Vietnamese steel market continued its positive growth momentum in H1 2026 with stronger domestic demand

According to the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), the Vietnamese steel market continued its positive growth momentum in the first half of 2026, reflecting a strong recovery in domestic demand driven by public investment, infrastructure development, and a gradually improving real estate market.

In the first half, steel production in Vietnam increased by 15.1 percent year on year to 18.2 million mt, while the country's steel sales rose by 14.2 percent year on year to 17.95 million mt.

Meanwhile, in January-June period Vietnam's exports of finished steel remained almost stable year on year at 5.5 million mt.

As of June 30, 2026, Vietnam has signed 19 free trade agreements with various countries and regions, facilitating the smooth flow of import and export trade, including steel. Meanwhile, 2026 will see a continued strong increase in global trade defense measures, employing diverse and increasingly complex methods. Consequently, the process of reviewing and handling cases related to Vietnamese steel products is quite active, both in Vietnam applying trade defense measures against imported steel and in other countries initiating investigations against Vietnamese steel, according to the statement.