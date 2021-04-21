﻿
Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 44.7 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 11:31:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.23 million mt, up 64.6 percent compared to February, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-March period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 44.7 percent year on year to 2.92 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-March (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

270,790

191.7

571,587

88.3

Cambodia

150,233

13.5

367,684

1.0

Thailand

68,923

-7.0

159,736

-11.8

Philippines

76,957

-34.6

176,257

-

Taiwan

22,528

-52.5

83,536

12.7

