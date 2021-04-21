Vietnam’s steel exports increase by 44.7 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 11:31:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 1.23 million mt, up 64.6 percent compared to February, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-March period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports increased by 44.7 percent year on year to 2.92 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets