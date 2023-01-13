﻿
Vietnam’s steel exports down 35.9 percent in 2022

Friday, 13 January 2023 12:31:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 823,128 mt, up 40.2 percent compared to November, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs. Meanwhile, in the full year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 35.9 percent year on year to 8.40 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets

Country

December (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

2022 (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

130,058

+6,566

187,851

+230.0

Cambodia

98,837

-7.5

1,205,618

-2.7

Indonesia

89,207

+1.8

534,627

-3.4

Italy

86,758

+87.9

741,707

+35.7

Malaysia

77,253

-7.0

751,296

-1.2

US

58,896

-57.2

681,833

-35.2

Thailand

44,230

+80.9

289,047

-36.5

Hong Kong

34,367

-36.7

431,227

+21.8

Philippines

33,302

+134.5

438,969

-38.7

South Korea

25,159

-52.0

468,533

+23.5

