Vietnam’s steel exports down 35.9 percent in 2022

Friday, 13 January 2023 12:31:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 823,128 mt, up 40.2 percent compared to November, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs. Meanwhile, in the full year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 35.9 percent year on year to 8.40 million mt.

Vietnam’s main steel export markets