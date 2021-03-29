﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat to invest in 5.6 million mt steel project

Monday, 29 March 2021 16:29:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam-based steelmaker Hoa Phat Group has announced that its subsidiary Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Joint Stock Company plans to invest VND 85 trillion ($3.67 billion) in the construction of its Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel Gang Manufacturing Area 2 Project.

With the investment, the project will have an annual production capacity of 5.6 million mt, including 4.6 million mt of flat steel and 100,000 mt of high quality bar and wire rod.

The company stated that the construction is scheduled to be completed and the project to be put into operation within 36 months from the date of granting a construction permit.


Tags: Viet Nam  wire rod  flats  Southeast Asia  investments  longs  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Mar

China’s Zenith Steel to modernize wire rod mill to enter auto markets
22  Mar

Japanese crude steel output down 5.7% in February from January
22  Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Hai Dong Steel to install new wire rod mill
16  Mar

SteelAsia to start operations at Philippines’ first steel beam plant in 2023
09  Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales exceed one million mt in Jan-Feb