Vietnam’s Hoa Phat launches production at Long An steel pipe plant

Friday, 06 March 2026 14:41:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group has announced that it has completed equipment upgrade and officially commenced production operations at its Hoa Phat Long An steel pipe plant, marking a step towards expanding production and markets both domestically and for export.

The total investment for the plant with an annual production capacity of 410,000 mt amounted to VND 2.6 trillion ($99.1 million). The project was implemented in two phases, with the first phase completed in December 2025. Located in Long An province, a key logistics gateway connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Mekong Delta, the plant is expected to create jobs for nearly 1,000 local workers.

Broad product portfolio for infrastructure projects

The plant produces a wide range of steel pipe products used in civil, industrial and infrastructure construction, including:

  • black steel pipes
  • galvanized steel pipes
  • hot dip galvanized pipes
  • steel pipe coils
  • large-diameter pipes

The production lines are equipped with modern imported technologies, allowing the plant to improve both product quality and manufacturing efficiency.

Supporting major infrastructure projects

Steel pipes from the Long An plant are already being used in several large infrastructure projects in Vietnam, including the Long Thanh International Airport, Tan Son Nhat Terminal T3 and Phu Quoc Airport expansion projects.

Once the plant reaches full capacity, the total steel pipe output of Hoa Phat will rise to approximately 1.2 million mt per year, further strengthening its position as Vietnam’s leading steel pipe producer with a 31.2 percent domestic market share.

The project is expected to enhance the company’s ability to serve the growing southern Vietnamese market while expanding export opportunities in the region.


