 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vale...

Vale updates pellets production target

Thursday, 03 July 2025 02:54:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian miner, Vale, announced it will reduce its production target for iron ore pellets in 2025, from a range of 36 to 48 million mt to 31 to 45 million mt.

The reduction derives from the stoppage of the São Luis plant, in the in the northeastern state of Maranhão, for preventive maintenance, during the third quarter of the year.

According to analysts, the decision reflects lower pellet prices in the international markets, with an estimated decline of 18 percent of the average prices in the first quarter of 2025 in relation to the same period in 2024.

The pellet feed grade iron ore that will not be consumed in the São Luis plant will be sold in the market, optimizing the value generation of Vale’s products portfolio, according to the company.  


Tags: Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

Vale plans to use dry processing at Carajás iron ore mines

27 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in May

06 Jun | Steel News

Pig iron producers suspend production in Brazil

06 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in April

20 May | Steel News

Samarco unveils operational performance in the first quarter

23 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production up 6.6 percent in March

18 Apr | Steel News

Vale production declined in the first quarter of 2025

16 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in March

08 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian finished steel commercial balance exhibits volume deficit and value surplus in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

24 Mar | Steel News