Samarco releases operational report for the second quarter of 2025

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, reported its operations for Q2 2025, detailing the completion of its Phase 2 project in July and subsequent increase in production. Output reached 3.9 million mt of fines and pellets, a 3.2 percent rise from the previous quarter and a 22 percent increase compared to Q2 2024.

Sales of pellets and fines totaled 3.0 million mt, an increase of 2.0 percent from the previous quarter, while the average price fell by 14 percent to $121.1/mt.

For the first half of 2025 versus the same period in 2024, production grew by 64 percent to 7.1 million mt, sales rose by 50 percent to 6.8 million mt, and the average sales price declined by 23 percent to $129.2/mt.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, remains under judicial reorganization following the Fundão dam incident in 2015. The company is currently undertaking projects aimed at restoring full operational capacity of 30 million mt per year, with expected completion by 2028.