 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Samarco...

Samarco releases operational report for the second quarter of 2025

Friday, 25 July 2025 21:28:15 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, reported its operations for Q2 2025, detailing the completion of its Phase 2 project in July and subsequent increase in production. Output reached 3.9 million mt of fines and pellets, a 3.2 percent rise from the previous quarter and a 22 percent increase compared to Q2 2024.

Sales of pellets and fines totaled 3.0 million mt, an increase of 2.0 percent from the previous quarter, while the average price fell by 14 percent to $121.1/mt.

For the first half of 2025 versus the same period in 2024, production grew by 64 percent to 7.1 million mt, sales rose by 50 percent to 6.8 million mt, and the average sales price declined by 23 percent to $129.2/mt.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, remains under judicial reorganization following the Fundão dam incident in 2015. The company is currently undertaking projects aimed at restoring full operational capacity of 30 million mt per year, with expected completion by 2028.


Tags: Brazil South America Production 

Similar articles

Vale production increased in the second quarter of 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in June

18 Jul | Steel News

Vale updates pellets production target

03 Jul | Steel News

Vale plans to use dry processing at Carajás iron ore mines

27 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in May

06 Jun | Steel News

Pig iron producers suspend production in Brazil

06 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in April

20 May | Steel News

Samarco unveils operational performance in the first quarter

23 Apr | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production up 6.6 percent in March

18 Apr | Steel News

Vale production declined in the first quarter of 2025

16 Apr | Steel News