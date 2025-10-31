Brazil’s CBMM plans increase of niobium production ahead of demand

CBMM, the world’s largest producer of niobium ferroalloys, has announced plans to increase its niobium production in anticipation of rising demand. According to CEO, Eduardo Mencarini, and as reported by the Brazilian press, CBMM's production is projected to reach 100,000 mt in 2025, up from 95,000 metric tons in 2024.

The company currently has an annual production capacity of 150,000 mt and is investing approximately $5.0 billion over the coming years to further expand this capacity. Present global demand for niobium stands at around 125,000 metric tons per year. However, CBMM believes there is significant potential for growth, particularly in emerging and underexplored applications, including innovations being pursued through CBMM’s own research initiatives.

Mencarini highlighted recent developments involving vehicle manufacturers, where batteries utilizing lithium-ion and niobium technologies have been tested.

Niobium ferroalloys remain among the most valuable raw materials in the steel sector, with CBMM’s product achieving an average price of $27,650 per metric ton, FOB conditions, in its September exports.