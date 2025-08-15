 |  Login 
ArcelorMittal is concluding the expansion of iron ore mine in Brazil

Friday, 15 August 2025 09:08:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Brazilian arm of ArcelorMittal is in the final stages of the expansion of its Serra Azul iron ore mine, located in the state of Minas Gerais.

With investments estimated at $370 million, the production capacity will increase from 1.6 to 4.5 million mt per year, with the additional output set for starting still in 2025.

The mine will have its production focused on high grade pellet feed (less than 0.15 mm) to produce DRI (Direct Reduction Iron).

The 500,000 mt expansion of the steel plant of Barra Mansa, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, is also set to be concluded during 2025.


