Samarco...

Samarco achieves record production in Q3

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 17:02:10 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

In a preview of its third quarter performance, the Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer Samarco informed that its combined iron ore and pellets production has reached 4.1 million mt, the highest volume since the restart of operations, against 3.9 million mt in the previous quarter.

Sales of Samarco's products have matched the same volume of production in both quarters, with the average pellets price reaching $120.9/mt against $128.9/mt previously, and the combined price of pellets and iron ore reaching $110.8/mt against $121.1/mt previously.

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, production increased by 64 percent, sales increased by 108 percent, the average pellet price declined by 18 percent, and the average price of combined pellets and iron ore declined by 25 percent.  

According to the company, the positive operational performance reflects the conclusion of the ramp-up process of the second phase, coupled to a consistent flow of shipments along the quarter.


