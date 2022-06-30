Vale advances project to use low-carbon fuel for shipping

Thursday, 30 June 2022 18:32:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale has received approval by the classification society DNV, for the technical feasibility of a multi-fuel tank design for ships, allowing for the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG), methanol, or ammonia.

Developed in partnership with Norway’s Brevik Engineering and Passer Marine, the multi-fuel tank design is part of Vale’s Ecoshipping program, aimed at reducing carbon emissions from shipping activities.

According to Vale, a preliminary study for ships of the Guaibamax category estimates that emissions reductions can range from 40 percent to 80 percent, when powered by methanol and ammonia, or up to 23 percent in the case of LNG.

Since 2018, Vale is operating second-generation Valemaxes, and since 2019, Guaibamaxes, with capacities of 400,000 mt and 325,000 mt, respectively.

The company claims that such vessels are among the most efficient in the world, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 41 percent, when compared to a Capesize ship, of 180,000 mt capacity built in 2011.