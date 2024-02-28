﻿
English
US to continue AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 15:52:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the antidumping duties (AD) on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from China, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, and Switzerland and the countervailing duties (CVD) on the same product from China and India.

The DOC found that revocation of the antidumping duties on the given product from the six countries and of the countervailing duties on the same product from China and India would be likely to lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping and subsidies.

The subsidy rates are at 21.41 percent for Jiangsu Hongyi Steel Pipe, 18.27 percent for Zhangjiagang Huacheng Import & Export, and 19.84 percent for all other Chinese exporters, while the subsidy rates are at 8.07 percent for Goodluck India Limited, 42.77 percent for Tube Investments of India Limited, and 22.63 percent for all other Indian exporters. In addition, the determined weighted-average dumping margins are up to 186.89 percent for China, up to 209.06 percent for Germany, up to 33.80 percent for India, up to 68.95 percent for Italy, up to 48.0 percent for South Korea, and up to 30.48 percent for Switzerland.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7304.31.3000, 7304.31.6050, 7304.51.1000, 7304.51.5005, 7304.51.5060, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, and 7306.50.5030. The subject merchandise may also enter under numbers 7306.30.1000 and 7306.50.1000.


