US tin plate imports up 61.4 percent in December from November

Wednesday, 26 February 2025 05:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 115,129 mt in December this year, up 61.4 percent from November and up 57.6 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $167.1 million in December this year compared to $108.7 million in November and $84.4 million in December last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from the Netherlands in December with 38,640 mt compared to 25,593 mt in November and 9,716 mt in December last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in December include China with 19,526 mt, Germany with 16,916 mt, Canada with 9,004 mt, South Korea with 8,423 mt, and Taiwan with 8,251 mt.


