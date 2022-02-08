﻿
English
US tin plate imports up 51.0 percent in December

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 21:39:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 91,868 mt in December 2021, up 51.0 percent from November and up 20.9 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $123.6 million in December 2021, compared to $70.9 million in November and $69.5 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from China in December, with 21,260 mt, compared to 1,238 mt in November and 4,396 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in December include Canada, with 14,745 mt; Germany, with 13,143 mt; Turkey, with 9,757 mt; and Taiwan, with 6,797 mt.


