US tin plate imports up 2.62 percent in August from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 117,475 mt in August this year, up 2.62 percent from July and up 52.1 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $184.1 million in August this year compared to $159.1 million in July and $103.7 million in August last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in August with 51,328 mt compared to 24,306 mt in July and 15,976 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in August include the Netherlands with 27,735 mt, Taiwan with 12,466 mt, South Korea with 8,322, Canada with 7,220 mt, and the United Kingdom with 4,409 mt.