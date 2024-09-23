 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US tin plate imports up 114.8 in July from June

Monday, 23 September 2024 14:38:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 114,397 mt in July this year, up 114.8 percent from June and up 98.3 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $159.06 million in July this year, compared to $83.58 million in June and $105.12 million in July last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from China in July, with 32,632 mt, compared to 1,668 mt in June. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include Germany, with 24,306 mt; the Netherlands, with 17,667 mt; Canada, with 8,875 mt; Taiwan, with 7,610 mt; Turkey, with 7,418 mt; South Korea, with 5,727 mt; and Spain, with 4,624 mt.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Italy’s steel exports to non-EU countries decline in Jan-July, imports also down

23 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 31.4 percent in June from May

02 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 40.7 percent in June from May

28 Aug | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports and exports to non-EU countries fall in January-May

24 Jul | Steel News

US to continue AD duty on tin mill products from Japan

18 Jul | Steel News

Turkey fills EU quotas for wire rod, hollow sections, railway steel

03 Jul | Steel News

Turkey launches AD probe on tinplate from five countries

28 Jun | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 18.9 percent in March from February

29 May | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries rise in Q1, exports fall

28 May | Steel News

Bulgarian longs prices follow diverse trends

28 May | Longs and Billet