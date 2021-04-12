US tin plate imports surge up 158.2 percent in February

Monday, 12 April 2021 18:58:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 75,359 mt in February 2021, up 158.2 percent from January and up 42.3 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $60.5 million in February 2021, compared to $25.9 million in January and $43.2 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in February, with 16,251 mt, compared to 1,209 mt in January and 18,276 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in February include Germany, with 16,043 mt; Canada, with 15,259 mt; China, with 6,095 mt; and Taiwan, with 4,978 mt.