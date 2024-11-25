US tin plate imports down 45.7 percent in September from August

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 80,648 mt in September this year, down 45.7 percent from August and up 62.9 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $125.5 million in September this year compared to $184.1 million in August and $55.9 million in September last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in September with 29,060 mt compared to 51,328 mt in August and 3,592 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in September include the Netherlands with 27,396 mt, Turkey with 6,695 mt, Canada with 6,023 mt, Taiwan with 5,535 mt, and South Korea with 2,481 mt.