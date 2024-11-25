 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US tin plate imports down 45.7 percent in September from August

Monday, 25 November 2024 21:45:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 80,648 mt in September this year, down 45.7 percent from August and up 62.9 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $125.5 million in September this year compared to $184.1 million in August and $55.9 million in September last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in September with 29,060 mt compared to 51,328 mt in August and 3,592 mt in September last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in September include the Netherlands with 27,396 mt, Turkey with 6,695 mt, Canada with 6,023 mt, Taiwan with 5,535 mt, and South Korea with 2,481 mt.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Tosyalı-Toyo starts trial production at tin production capacity increase project

12 Nov | Steel News

EU’s organic coated sheet and wire rod import quotas for Turkey almost used up

30 Oct | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 43.4 percent in August from July

29 Oct | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 2.62 percent in August from July

25 Oct | Steel News

UK launches antidumping investigation on tin mill products from China

02 Oct | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 17.4 percent in July from June

26 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 114.8 in July from June

23 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s steel exports to non-EU countries decline in Jan-July, imports also down

23 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 31.4 percent in June from May

02 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 40.7 percent in June from May

28 Aug | Steel News