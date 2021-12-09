US tin plate imports down 36.3 percent in October

Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:06:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 55,073 mt in October 2021, down 36.3 percent from September but up 13.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $61.6 million in October 2021, compared to $88.9 million in September and $46.5 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in October, with 19,059 mt, compared to 21,248 mt in September and 11,798 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in October include Germany, with 13,471 mt; Canada, with 10,882 mt; Korea, with 4,561 mt; and Taiwan, with 4,558 mt.