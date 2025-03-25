 |  Login 
US tin plate imports down 11.9 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 03:05:35 (GMT+3)

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 101,345 mt in January this year, down 11.9 percent from December and up 61.9 percent year on year. By value, tin plate imports totaled $146.6 million in January this year compared to $167.1 million in December and $66.5 million in January last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from the Netherlands in January with 22,588 mt compared to 38,640 mt in December and 11,380 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported tin plate in January include Germany with 21,577 mt, China with 19,784 mt, Canada with 12,335 mt, Taiwan with 9,484 mt, and Turkey with 5,505 mt.


