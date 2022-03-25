﻿
US tin plate exports up 19.8 percent in January

Friday, 25 March 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,623 mt in January 2022, up 19.8 percent from December but down 24.8 percent from January 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.6 million in January, compared to $6.0 million in the previous month and $6.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in January with 2,047 mt, compared to 1,342 mt in December and 1,651 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,646 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,379 mt.


