US tin plate exports up 19.4 percent in September

Monday, 23 November 2020 20:29:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 9,097 mt in September 2020, up 19.4 percent from August and up 45.3 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $5.9 million in September, compared to $5.2 million in the previous month and $4.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in September with 2,207 mt, compared to 1,201 mt in August and 516 mt in September 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,265 mt; and Sri Lanka, with 1,000 mt.


