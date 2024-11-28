 |  Login 
US tin plate exports down 5.3 percent in September from August

Thursday, 28 November 2024 00:54:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 4,218 mt in September this year down 5.3 percent month on month and down 12.2 percent from September last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $5 million in September compared to $5.3 million in the previous month and $8.9 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in September with 1,262 mt compared to 1,256 mt in August and 1,917 mt in September last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in September.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

