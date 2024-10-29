 |  Login 
US tin plate exports down 43.4 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 29 October 2024
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 4,453 mt in August this year down 43.4 percent month on month and down 83.7 percent from August last year. By value, tin plate exports totaled $5.3 million in August compared to $6.3 million in the previous month and $9.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in August with 1,256 mt compared to 2,290 mt in July and 2,201 mt in August last year. The other top destination included Canada with 1,067 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in August.


