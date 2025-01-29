 |  Login 
US tin plate exports down 24.9 percent in November from October

Wednesday, 29 January 2025 18:58:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 3,812 mt in November last year, down 24.9 percent month on month and down 21.5 percent from November 2023. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.0 million in November compared to $5.5 million in the previous month and $8.7 million in the same month of 2023.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in November with 922 mt compared to 338 mt in October and 1,519 mt in November 2023. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate in November.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

