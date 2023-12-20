US structural pipe and tube imports up 11.3 percent in October

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 20:36:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 38,443 mt in October 2023, up 11.3 percent from September and up 20.1 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $61.9 million in October 2023, compared to $51.9 million in September and $47.3 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in October, with 22,801 mt, compared to 18,404 mt in September and 16,587 mt in October 2022. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in October include Mexico, with 6,865 mt; India, with 3,187 mt; South Korea, with 1,872 mt; and Germany, with 1,000 mt.