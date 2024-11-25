 |  Login 
US structural pipe and tube exports down 3.0 percent in September from August

Monday, 25 November 2024 21:46:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,762 mt in September this year, down 3.0 percent from August and up 24.3 percent from September last year. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $17.6 million in September, compared to $17 million in the previous month and $15.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in September with 7,154 mt, compared to 6,060 mt in August and 4,246 mt in September last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 3,204 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in September.


