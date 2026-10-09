US steel mill shipments up 0.01 percent in August 2026 from July

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of August 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,220,554 net tons, a 5.9 percent increase from the 7,762,706 net tons shipped in August 2025.

Shipments were up 0.01 percent from the 8,219,540 net tons shipped in the previous month, July 2026.

Shipments January-August 2026 are 63,967,195 net tons, up 5.4 percent compared to shipments of 60,700,214 net tons in the first eight months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first eight months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 11 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 9 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, up 0.1 percent.