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US steel mill shipments up 0.01 percent in August 2026 from July

Friday, 09 October 2026 23:24:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of August 2026, US steel mills shipped 8,220,554 net tons, a 5.9 percent increase from the 7,762,706 net tons shipped in August 2025.

Shipments were up 0.01 percent from the 8,219,540 net tons shipped in the previous month, July 2026.

Shipments January-August 2026 are 63,967,195 net tons, up 5.4 percent compared to shipments of 60,700,214 net tons in the first eight months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first eight months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 11 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 9 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, up 0.1 percent.

Tags: US North America 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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