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US steel mill shipments down 6.6 percent in April 2026 from March

Wednesday, 10 June 2026 20:15:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of April 2026, US steel mills shipped 7,664,757 net tons, a 1.1 percent increase from the 7,580,635 net tons shipped in April 2025.

Shipments were down 6.6 percent from the 8,204,611 net tons shipped in the previous month, March 2026.
 
Shipments January-April 2026 are 30,848,701 net tons, up 3.6 percent compared to shipments of 29,777,940 net tons in the first four months of 2025.
 
A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first four months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 13 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 4 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 4 percent.

Tags: North America 

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