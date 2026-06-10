US steel mill shipments down 6.6 percent in April 2026 from March

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) has reported that in the month of April 2026, US steel mills shipped 7,664,757 net tons, a 1.1 percent increase from the 7,580,635 net tons shipped in April 2025.

Shipments were down 6.6 percent from the 8,204,611 net tons shipped in the previous month, March 2026.

Shipments January-April 2026 are 30,848,701 net tons, up 3.6 percent compared to shipments of 29,777,940 net tons in the first four months of 2025.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2026 to the first four months of 2025 shows the following changes: corrosion resistant sheet and strip, up 13 percent, hot rolled sheet and strip, up 4 percent and cold rolled sheet and strip, down 4 percent.