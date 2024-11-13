 |  Login 
US steel imports down 15.8 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 01:40:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US monthly steel imports in September this year down 15.8 percent from August and down 5.3 percent year on year to total 1,940,065 mt. In terms of value, US steel imports in September totaled $2.3 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in August and $2.4 billion in September last year.

Top sources for US steel imports in September include: Canada with 450,187 mt, Brazil with 299,566 mt, Mexico with 242,348 mt, South Korea with 245,511 mt, Japan with 70,791 mt, and Vietnam with 122,851 mt.

By product group, semi-finished imports totaled 389,379 mt in September, up from 475,111 mt in August and 537,201 mt in September last year. Flat product imports totaled 832,066 mt in September, down from 897,699 mt in August and 782,325 mt in September 2023. Long product imports totaled 295,785 mt in September, down from 336,581 mt in August and 278,046 mt in September last year. Pipe and tube imports amounted to 346,585 mt in September, up from 355,338 mt in August and up from 319,333 mt in September 2023.

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the share of imports in the US steel market in September 2024 was estimated at 21 percent, compared to 21 percent in August.


