US steel exports up 25.4 percent in January

Monday, 11 March 2024 22:34:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, monthly steel exports in January 2024 increased 25.4 percent from December to total 699,122 mt.

A year-on-year comparison shows a 5.7 percent increase. In terms of value, US steel exports in January totaled $1.25 billion, compared to $1.02 billion in December and $1.23 million in January 2023.

Steel exports to Canada in January increased 36.2 percent to 324,454 mt, and increased 1.9 percent from January 2023. Exports to Mexico increased 20.9 percent month-on-month to 336,139 mt, which is up 11.6 percent from the same month a year ago.

Other top destinations for US steel exports in January include: Brazil, with 2,923 mt; India, with 2,617 mt; Belgium, with 2,592 mt; China, with 2,254 mt; and Australia, with 1,915 mt.

Major steel products exported in January include HDG, at 133,659 mt; cut-length plates, at 84,352 mt; hot rolled sheets, at 64,833 mt; cold rolled sheets, at 59,998 mt; and plates in coil, at 36,467 mt.