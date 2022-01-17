﻿
US standard pipe imports up 8.9 percent in November

Monday, 17 January 2022 20:56:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 48,975 mt in November 2021, up 8.9 percent from October and up 9.0 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $81.6 million in November 2021, compared to $75.1 million in October and $38.4 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in November, with 13,611 mt, compared to 12,174 mt in October and 10,739 mt in November 2020. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in November include Vietnam with 7,482 mt; UAE, with 7,314 mt; Korea, with 5,308 mt; and Mexico, with 3,051 mt.


