US standard pipe imports up 22.9 percent in October

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 20:44:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 69,399 mt in October 2023, up 22.9 percent from September but down 11.1 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $80.7 million in October 2023, compared to $72.9 million in September and $115.5 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in October, with 13,538 mt, compared to 11,376 mt in September and 16,448 in October 2022. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in October include UAE, with 12,492 mt; Thailand, with 8,715 mt; Mexico, with 6,627 mt; and Oman, with 6,581 mt.


