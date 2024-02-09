US standard pipe imports up 19.4 percent in December

Friday, 09 February 2024 23:13:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 63,862 mt in December 2023, up 19.4 percent from November and up 8.2 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $74.5 million in December 2023, compared to $64.1 million in November and $88.5 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most standard pipe from UAE in December, with 11,637 mt, compared to 9,874 mt in November and 36,030 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in December include Canada, with 11,573 mt; South Korea, with 6,607 mt; Vietnam, with 5,393 mt; and Mexico, with 5,378 mt.