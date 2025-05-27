US standard pipe imports up 18.8 percent in March from February

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of standard pipe totaled 69,067 mt in March this year, up 18.8 percent from February and up 2.2 percent year on year. By value, standard pipe imports totaled $69.2 million in March, compared to $64.7 million in February and $75.7 million in March last year.

The US imported the most standard pipe from Canada in March with 14,507 mt, compared to 13,304 mt in February and 12,678 mt in March last year. Other top sources of imported standard pipe in March include the UAE with 10,125 mt, Thailand with 9,726 mt, Vietnam with 8,946 mt, and South Korea with 7,942 mt.